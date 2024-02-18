American Airlines to launch daily non-stop service from New York to Barbados

American Airlines is all set to launch its daily non-stop service from New York to Barbados on November 5, 2024.

Barbados: American Airlines is all set to launch its daily non-stop service from New York to Barbados on November 5, 2024. The service from John F Kennedy International Airport will be carried out by the 737 aircraft which has the capacity of 172 seats.

In addition to that, the service will also be launched from Philadelphia which will operate only Saturdays. American Airlines will provide service with A321 aircraft which has a passenger capacity of 190 seats.

With these two services, the seating capacity of the flights of American Airlines will further be increased by 350,000 for Barbados, enhancing the airlift sector. The airline will double the number of gateways out of the United States to the country.

Minister of Tourism and International Airport of Barbados- Ian Gooding-Edghill announced the special service and stated that American Airlines is an important airline for the country. He said that the new seasonal services will now bring the total to seven gateways from the United States.

He added that the service will enhance the capability of the airlift sector as it represents the largest ever number of gateways from the United States. It will also enhance the service to Barbados destinations at any time in history which is a total of seven.

The minister added that the consistency of the tourism ministry has improved the airline connection of Barbados with the rest of the world. He said that they have launched several aggressive strategies to increase the number of the services of the airlines to the country.

The introduction of these new American services will enhance the number of premium business class seats for passengers. It will also mark the strategic goals of the tourism ministry to enhance visitor profile requests.

Minister Edghill added that they consider the resumption of the service of American Airlines as a perfect indication of the confidence of the airline in Barbados and its offerings. He said that the demand for the country has been increased among the visitors.