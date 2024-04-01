Addison James clinches bronze for Dominica at CARIFTA Games 2024  

Addison James from Dominica bagged the bronze medal in the Under-20 boys Javelin of the 2024 CARIFTA Games.

Roseau, Dominica: Addison James from Dominica won the bronze medal in the Under-20 boys’ Javelin at the 2024 CARIFTA Games. He secured third place with a massive throw of 65.50m, marking the country’s first medal in the games.

The CARIFTA Games 2024 kickstarted at Kirani James Sports Stadium, Grenada on March 30, 2024, and will run through April 1, 2024. The result has been announced after the two days of the tournament, making Dominica stand on the podium.

In three rounds, James recorded different timings and positions in the first round, he stood at the third with throws of 61.49m, 59.07, and a best of 65.60 which made him advance to the final round of the competition. With a flow-through of 55.28 and 65.50, he secured the bronze medal in the competition.

Addison James secured the gold medal in the Under-17 Javelin throw at the CARIFTA Games last year.

Dominica has represented an eight-member team at the 2024 CARIFTA Games, featuring four athletes and four management people. Joel Hamilton led the delegation as the Team Coach and trained the athletes.

The second person from the management block was Philip White, Conference Delegate and Team Manager. Brendan Williams represented the country as Dominica Athletics Association President, NACAC Representative, and Conference Delegate. Natasha Jerview Carbon was also added to the team as the Team Chaperone.

In the list of athletes, Jamical Titre participated in the Under-17 Boy’s Discus, and Shot Put of the CARIFTA Games 2024. He advanced to the final round and finished 6th with a throw of 13.77m. The second athlete was Kerelle Etienne who participated in the Under 17 girls 100 meters and 200 meters.

In the Under-17 girls’ 100m, Etienne advanced to the final round and finished fourth with 11.85 seconds. She will also compete in the 200m on the third day of the tournament. Addison James played in the U20 boy’s Javelin and secured bronze; now he will play in the U-20 Discus.

The last athlete of the Dominica delegation will be Nian Davis, who will compete in the Under-17 boys Javelin on the tournament’s third day.

In the tournament’s opening ceremony, Dominica was represented by athletes Nian Davis and Jamical Titre. The team’s performance has been lauded, as Addison James’s hard work was recognized in track and field.

The games have been featuring teams from different countries such as Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Guyana, Haiti, Anguilla, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, Bahamas, Dominica, Cayman Island, Guadeloupe, Aruba, Turks and Caicos, Bermuda, Barbados, Martinique, and Trinidad and Tobago.