Three qualify to represent Dominica in CARIFTA Games 2024

Roseau, Dominica: Three athletes of Dominica have been qualified to participate in the CARIFTA Games 2024. The 51st edition of the meet will be held at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium, Grenada, from March 30 to April 1, 2024.

The first athlete named, Jamical Titre is all set to participate in CARIFTA Games 2024. While qualifying for the Under 16 shot put with a through of 13.90 meters, Titre is now gearing up for the games. He has participated in several tournaments and secured positions at the InterSecondary Schools Independence Meet in October.

The second athlete, Addison James, will also participate in the CARIFTA Games in the Under 20 Javelin throw. He qualified for the games after throwing 57.30 meters at the Inter-Secondary Schools Independence Meet in October.

Notably, he secured the gold medal in the 2023 CARIFTA Games, and the citizens expressed full confidence in him.

The third athlete, KERELLE ETIENNE, is also ready to blaze the track at the CARIFTA Games 2024. She will participate in the Under 17 100m dash sprint after qualifying for the games. She also set a new national record of 11.70 seconds at the Purewater/JC/R. Danny William met in Jamaica.

According to the quote, Breaking Barriers, Shattering Records, Kerelle Etienne sprints her way into the World Athletics Under 20 Championship, qualifying for the Women’s 100m in a blazing 11.70 seconds, setting a new national record. The Under 20 Championships will also take place in Lima, Peru from August 27th, 2024.

CARIFTA Games 2024 is all set to return to Grenada in March 2024 as the preparation for the games has commenced in the country. Earlier, the technical team also conducted a final walk-through visit to analyse the preparation.

Grenada received the materials and equipment for the refurbishment last week, and the work for the games will start in January 2024. The Ministry of Infrastructure Development of Grenada has also started the work, such as resurfacing the warm-up track and work on the facility in the stadium.