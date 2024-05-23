49-year-old man held and charged for murder in Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: A 49-year-old accused man charged in the case of murder of a 56-year-old male victim in Tobago on Tuesday, 21 May. The act of murder was recorded on Tuesday, 26 March, where the victim was found dead inside a burnt motor vehicle for which the suspect was accused.

The accused man of the Tobago murder case is Identified from the sources who is disclosed to be a resident of a neighbourhood in the Crown Point locality of Tobago. The suspect is known among the locals by his name Hilton Ollivierre, who is a Straightener. Meanwhile, the deceased victim was also a resident of the same locality, who was identified as Deborah Gopaul.

As per the reports, the case found its root in the month of March in the same year when the law enforcement department got information on a potential crime in the region. On the information of murder in the area in Tobago, the police department alerted officers on duty who made their way to the ground.

The responding team of police officers arrived at the mentioned location along the Claude Noel Highway. On the crime site, police officers spotted a motor vehicle which was set on fire. The motor vehicle was occupied by the victim who was found lifeless inside. The officers somehow took control of the situation and seized the place to protect the relevant clues and evidence at the crime scene.

The case was later handled by the officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One Sub Office. The officers from the Tobago Divisional Task Force, the Research Analytical Unit and the Criminal Records Office also got involved in the case. The extensive investigation was conducted by the authorities which led them to Hilton Ollivierre.

It is mentioned that the investigation officers found the accused man involved in the murder of the victim in the case of Tobago. After getting the relevant evidence against the suspect, the police officers held him for the offence and took him into custody.

Subsequently, the accused man was charged with the offence of murder by the Tobago law enforcement unit officers. The charges were laid on him following the advice of Roger Gaspard SC, Director of Public Prosecutions. The investigation was conducted by the assigned group of police officers under the supervision of ASP Bridglal, Inspector Ag. Joefield, and Inspector Mungroo.