Bandit stole smartphones from Centre City Mall of Chaguanas

Trinidad and Tobago: A male suspect stole several smartphones from the Centre City Mall from the kiosk in Chaguanas. The bandit is said to be of African origin who escaped from the place after successfully looting the valuables in the early dark of Monday, 20 May, around 03:29 am.

As per the information out about the incident, the criminal act was observed by a female security guard at the place. At night, the female security guard was serving her duty at Centre City Mall of Chaguanas when she heard some suspicious noise. Chaguanas is a town of Trinidad which is situated at the western part of the island.

In the statement given by the on-duty security guard, she heard some loud noise from the other side of the building which she found suspicious. The female guard headed towards the direction of suspicion to check the situation. On the eastern part of the building, the security guard observed that someone had broken into the place with force.

At nearly 03:29 am, while investigating the place the female guard spotted a man fleeing from the site. It is said that the suspect was of African origin as mentioned by the security guard. Straight after, the guard checked the place and found that the glass of two showcases was broken and the suspect stole a number of smartphones from Phonemart kiosk.

The security guard immediately alerted the law enforcement department about the incident of criminal activity in Centre City Mall of Chaguanas. The information was collected by the responding police station and a group of investigating officers including PC Boxill, PC Vialva, WPC Prince, and WPC Baptiste made their way to the mentioned location in response.

After arriving at the mall, the responding police officers initiated the investigation and conducted an inquiry to collect information. The statement of the female security guard was recorded and the place was seized to gather clues against the culprit involved in the offence.

CSI personnel PC Frank Bull also made his way to the crime scene and got involved in the investigation. The officers from Chaguanas police, Central Division Task Force North, and support staff were also alerted in the search for the suspect. As the investigation is going on, the officers are trying to find the culprit who is still at large.