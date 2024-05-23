Venezuelan woman found locked at property of ex-soldier in Arima

Police is in search of an ex-soldier in Arima in a case where he locked a Venezuelan woman with her child at his owned property on 21 May.

Trinidad and Tobago: The law protection department of Trinidad and Tobago is in search of a suspect in Arima who is an ex-soldier. The suspect is accused in a case where he locked a Venezuelan woman with her eight-month-old child at his owned property. The incident was disclosed after the police department received information on the morning of Tuesday, 21 May, around 10:30 am.

It is mentioned that the information was passed to the police department by a young man who heard the loud voice of a woman asking for help. The man was walking along Mt Pleasant Road when he noticed screaming and banging on a steel door while passing by the property of an accused ex-soldier in Arima, a town on the northern side of Trinidad Island.

Immediately, the young man responded and alerted the law enforcement department after knowing about the situation. The man explained the potential crime in the locality to which the officers from the police station in the region took charge at arrived at the mentioned place in the locality. After visiting the site, the officers collected all information and took action on the situation.

As per the reports, the responding team of police officers found the front gate to the house was padlocked from inside. Meanwhile, it was revealed that the door of the room where the victim Venezuelan woman was kept with her child was padlocked from the outside.

Subsequently, the police officers on duty made use of a hammer and chisel to break the locks and made their way inside the place for rescue. The victim woman with her little child was assisted out of the place and was taken to a safe house.

In the inquiry, it was revealed that the victim woman from Venezuela came to the property of Arima with the accused ex-soldier on Friday, 17 May. The woman and her child were seen last on that day only after which they disappeared till they were found by the police department and captured in the house.

The police officers launched an investigation to find the roots of the offence while a manhunt exercise was also continued to find the suspect. The investigation revealed that the suspect is an ex-soldier who served in national defence forces previously. The accused is still at large while the investigating officers are trying to find and arrest him.