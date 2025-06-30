Trinidadian Josh Maharaj makes history at Grenada’s Spicy Tuna Tournament

The 21-year-old fisherman made the remarkable catch with the help of his crew aboard the vessel Rum Knuckles.

Grenada: Josh Maharaj of Trinidad created history by making a record-breaking catch at the Spicy Tuna Tournament in Grenada. The fishermen caught a whopping 919 pounds Blue Marlin at the competition along with his crew, becoming the highlight of the event.

The 21-year-old fishermen made this outstanding catch with help of his crew aboard the vessel named Rum Knuckles. The fish measured around 13 feet and 8 inches with 70 inches girth and was one of the major highlights of the event.

Josh was then also photographed with the monstrous fish, which he brought ashore with the help of other crew members including the Rig master of all rigging Sandy Dabreo, Capt Steven Parkinson, the crew captain Josh Maharaj and angler, first mate Liam Maharaj and Paul Swinton Ramcharan and Richard McIntyre. This major catch was applauded by everyone present at the event, who saw Maharaj and his crew making the move and bringing the fish to the shores.

Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell also congratulated Josh Maharaj for making the record-breaking achievement. He shared a social media post where he wrote, “Congratulations to 21-year-old Josh Maharaj from Trinidad on his 919 lb Blue Marlin catch at the 2025 Spicy Tuna Tournament in Grenada. Well done, Josh!”

Josh Maharaj congratulated on social media

In response to this major achievement Josh has also been congratulated widely on social media with netizens calling it an outstanding catch.

A user on social media named Donna Joseph wrote, “Nice catch I wonder how many hours they battled with that fish to land it on their boat.”

Several other users emphasized on the big fight that Maharaj and his crew had to go through for making this record-breaking catch and praised their hard work.

The Spicy Tuna Tournament this year took place on 27th and 28th June at Spout Point in St George, Grenada. Participants in the competition came with their vessels to participate and make major strides at the competition. The tournament is held annually in Grenada and is planned to push local fishermen into fishing activities and create excitement and thrill among the participants.