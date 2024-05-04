28-year-old charged for sexual assault on minor in Portmore

Jamaica: A 28-year-old accused man laid with multiple charges of sexual assault performed against a 14-year-old victim girl in Portmore. Under the laid charges for the criminal offences committed by the suspect, he is scheduled to appear for the hearing in the court on Friday, 10 May.

The accused man is Identified in the reports of the case of the sexual assault against a minor girl in Portmore, a town in the south of Saint Catherine Parish. The name of the accused is disclosed to be Brandon Brissett who is a mechanic by profession. The accused is a resident of the neighbourhood of Phoenix Park Village.

The identity of the teenage victim, who is said to be a 14-year-old girl, is not confirmed at the time. However, the girl is also said to be a resident of Saint Catherine, a parish of Jamaica in the southeastern part of Jamaica. It is said that the victim girl and the accused man already knew each other and were in a relationship.

As per the reports, the victim minor and the suspect have known each other since last year in the month of May 2023. They both shared a bond with each other and it is said that they were involved in an intimate relationship. During this time period, they allegedly had sexual intercourse multiple times on different occasions.

It is mentioned that the incident of the criminal act dates back to Saturday, 27 April, around 03:30 pm. The reports say that the sexual assault was committed while the victim minor was walking her way back home from a shop in Portmore. While the girl was on her way, the accused man saw and approached her in his vehicle, after which he offered her a ride to get to the destination.

The situation got turned around after the girl accepted her offer and entered into his motor vehicle. As she accompanied him in the motor car, the suspect allegedly got armed with a handgun. The man pointed the handgun at the victim threatening her for life. At the gunpoint, the accused man forced the minor girl and took her to his house instead of her destination.

After arriving at his house, the suspect ordered the girl to perform oral sex with him against her will. The situation eventually led to the sexual assault against the minor. Eventually, the complaint was registered against the suspect by the minor victim girl. The police department recedes the statement given by the girl in relevance to the case after which the action was taken in response. The police department assigned police officers dedicated to a team who took charge and launched an investigation into the case.

On the evening of Monday 29 April, the investigating officers made their way to the accused man and held him for being an offence in the case, while his vehicle, a Toyota Mark X motor car was also seized by the department.

After further proceedings, the accused man was laid with multiple charges in the case including sexual grooming of a minor, assault at common law, sexual intercourse with a minor girl, forcible kidnapping, grievous sexual assault, and unlawful detention with the intention of committing grievous sexual assault.

It is also said that in the investigation, the suspect was also found in possession of an illegal firearm and unauthorised ammunition, which were found in his motor vehicle. The accused was laid with additional charges in the Portmore sexual assault case including the use of an illegal firearm to commit a crime. Under all these charges the case was complied and submitted for his appearance in front of the judge for verdict.