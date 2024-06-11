Yellow Level of Adverse Weather in effect for Trinidad and Tobago

A yellow level for adverse weather alert has been issued for Trinidad and Tobago due to the chances of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activities

Trinidad and Tobago: A yellow level for adverse weather alert has been issued for Trinidad and Tobago due to the chances of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activities. As per the met department, the cloudy conditions with occasional light or moderate showers have been predicted for the country.

The gusty winds and flash flooding can lead to the chances of heavy showers or thunderstorms in Trinidad and Tobago. In addition to that, the conditions in the surrounding areas would remain mostly fair and hazy with the prediction of brief isolated showers.

Due to the passage of an induced trough, Trinidad and Tobago is likely to experience an increase in cloudiness with the chance for isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms in some areas. As per the met department, isolated showers or a thunderstorm in a few areas could lead to the situation of flash flooding and other disturbances.

The reports outlined that the tropical trough is also likely to produce some partly cloudy to cloudy periods with a few light to moderate showers in several other areas of Trinidad and Tobago in the coming days.

The citizens and residents are asked to remain cautious and adopt a vigilant approach while traversing through flood-prone or low-lying areas. The Met Department of Trinidad and Tobago will continue to monitor the entire situation and with the occurrence of any heavy shower or thunderstorm winds, the streets of the area will feature the chance of flash flooding.

In addition to that, prolonged rainfall in elevated areas raises the risk of landslips or landslides which will also cause the situation of flooding in Trinidad and Tobago. As the Hurricane started in the Caribbean, the residents are asked to enhance their preparedness as it will run through November 2024.

As per the met department, the hurricane season is expected to remain super active as around 24 hurricanes have already been named.