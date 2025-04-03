Trinidad and Tobago: Teen raped on Valentines Day breaks silence after pregnancy

The alleged incident took place at around 11:30 AM inside the Central Division’s school premises, at the E block on the 2nd floor.

Trinidad and Tobago: A teenage girl has now publicly come forward, revealing that she is now pregnant after being allegedly raped by a schoolmate. The 13-year-old victim claimed that the incident took place on Valentines Day, when she was forced by a form 3 boy to forcefully have sex with her.

According to reports, the alleged rape incident took place at around 11:30 AM inside the Central Division’s school premises, at the E block on the 2nd floor. The victim revealed that the 15-year-old boy, who was a student in Form 3, allegedly pulled her into the third classroom when she was passing by the corridor alone.

She added that, the boy whom she already knew forced her to have sex with her on Valentines Day. The teenage girl made this shocking revelation to her parents, after she was confirmed pregnant.

The family has now filed a report to the police authorities on Tuesday, to which a probe has been launched against the suspect. The investigations into the case are being performed by Women Police Constable, Flemming who is the member of Claxton Bay Police Youth Club.

Netizens react to the incident

While the investigations are underway, more details into the incident are yet to come, however netizens on social media are expressing their concerns, while demanding a fairer decision.

A user named Desheng Merlin highlighted that such incidents in school are getting very common nowadays and demanded stricter laws and regulations in response to them, “This has been happening in a lot of school ,why some of the comments condoning this behaviour, just a few years ago it had a video from cunupia high where a young lady fighting for her life and the boys were raising her skirt while others video tape and touch her up so yeah she may be telling the truth.”

Another user named Marlene Wiltshire commented in response to the judgement that the girl was receiving for hiding the incident for so long as she wrote, “Please don't cast judgement on the girl. It could be that the girl was naive and scared Some secondary schoolboys' prey upon these girls. This has happened many times before. If it does not end in pregnancy the parents hide it and seek a transfer for the girl. This is so sad for the young lady.”