JetBlue announces flight fares to St Kitts starting at US$129

St Kitts and Nevis: JetBlue will fly nonstop to St Kitts with a starting fare from US$129 for one way journey, as announced on January 7, 2025. The round trip for the flights will be available at the fares of US$293 and the service will be operated from the John F Kennedy International Airport, New York.

JetBlue launched its service between New York and St Kitts and Nevis on November 3, 2023, aiming to enhance connection in the Caribbean region. Partnering with the tourism authority, the airline is scheduled to provide service every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday with the use of airbus A320 aircraft.

The aircraft is known for its exceptional service such as the most legroom in coach, live television and on-demand entertainment. Free and fast fly-fi broadband internet and complimentary snacks and soft drinks will be available on the A320. JetBlue also offers year-round service from London (Gatwick) and Miami.

The flight arrives at St Kitts and Nevis at 8:29 AM for the first service from New York to RLB International Airport. For the second flight, JetBlue lands at 2:14 PM with the use of aircraft #2967. On the other hand, the departure time of the flight is 3:30 PM for the first time, while it is 7:00 PM for the second flight.

Cater to growing demand

The direct flight to St Kitts was launched by JetBlue to cater to the growing demand of the tourists from across the globe. It will offer a chance to enhance connection between two countries, marking a gateway for small island to the biggest market of the world.

It also strived to offer numerous economic benefits to the country in terms of the creation of employment and boost the tourism sector. St Kitts and Nevis is known as the Caribbean Gem with stunning beaches, lush green rainforests and other offerings.