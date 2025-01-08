JetBlue announces flight fares to St Kitts starting at US$129

JetBlue launched its service between New York and St Kitts and Nevis on November 3, 2023, aiming to enhance connection in the Caribbean region.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-08 09:40:22

JetBlue flights to St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: JetBlue will fly nonstop to St Kitts with a starting fare from US$129 for one way journey, as announced on January 7, 2025. The round trip for the flights will be available at the fares of US$293 and the service will be operated from the John F Kennedy International Airport, New York. 

JetBlue launched its service between New York and St Kitts and Nevis on November 3, 2023, aiming to enhance connection in the Caribbean region. Partnering with the tourism authority, the airline is scheduled to provide service every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday with the use of airbus A320 aircraft. 

The aircraft is known for its exceptional service such as the most legroom in coach, live television and on-demand entertainment. Free and fast fly-fi broadband internet and complimentary snacks and soft drinks will be available on the A320. JetBlue also offers year-round service from London (Gatwick) and Miami. 

The flight arrives at St Kitts and Nevis at 8:29 AM for the first service from New York to RLB International Airport. For the second flight, JetBlue lands at 2:14 PM with the use of aircraft #2967. On the other hand, the departure time of the flight is 3:30 PM for the first time, while it is 7:00 PM for the second flight. 

Cater to growing demand

The direct flight to St Kitts was launched by JetBlue to cater to the growing demand of the tourists from across the globe. It will offer a chance to enhance connection between two countries, marking a gateway for small island to the biggest market of the world. 

It also strived to offer numerous economic benefits to the country in terms of the creation of employment and boost the tourism sector. St Kitts and Nevis is known as the Caribbean Gem with stunning beaches, lush green rainforests and other offerings. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

InterCaribbean launches customised aircraft Engraved ‘Spirit of Grenada’ PC: FB
Grenada

InterCaribbean launches customised aircraft Engraved ‘Spirit of Grenada’

2025-01-08 09:40:22

Barataria murder: Two men shot and killed by assailant group.
Trinidad and Tobago

Barataria murder: Two men shot and killed by assailant group

2025-01-08 09:40:22

San Fernando woman died by physical assault, boyfriend accused. Image Credit: East Bay Times
Trinidad and Tobago

San Fernando woman died by physical assault, boyfriend accused

2025-01-08 09:40:22

Wanted suspect shot dead in Sea Lots police encounter. Image Credit: Analytics Insight
Jamaica

Hanover police shot and killed a wanted criminal in encounter

2025-01-08 09:40:22

Saint Lucia: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground ready for ICC T20 World Cup 2024
News

Saint Lucia: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground ready for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

2025-01-08 09:40:22

Spanish Town Detectives are probing shooting against a man.
Trinidad and Tobago

43-year-old man died in Cocorite shooting, 2 injured

2025-01-08 09:40:22

Two US Airforce Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Hercules arrives at St Kitts
News

Two US Airforce Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Hercules arrives at St Kitts

2025-01-08 09:40:22

Police held two for drug trafficking in Scarborough.
Trinidad and Tobago

Police held two for drug trafficking in Scarborough

2025-01-08 09:40:22