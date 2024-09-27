St Kitts and Nevis: Land for new climate smart hospital unveiled, soil testing in process

Prime Minister Drew shared glimpses and said that the hospital will play a key role in enhancing the health sector which will be sustainable and withstand any natural calamity.

St Kitts and Nevis: The land for the new climate smart hospital is being prepared in St Kitts and Nevis for the construction. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew unveiled the property for the hospital while giving a tour and announced that the construction will commence soon for the flagship of the health sector.

Prime Minister Drew shared glimpses and said that the hospital will play a key role in enhancing the health sector which will be sustainable and withstand any natural calamity. The climate smart hospital is aimed at providing advanced and modern facilities to the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis while fulfilling sustainable practices.

According to the government, the lands are being cleared now and the process of the testing of soil has begun in which the solid will be given to the architects. The process is aimed at establishing a proper hospital that is resilient enough and provides perfect support during the arrival of the category five hurricanes.

PM Drew outlined the significance of the project and stated that the hospital is a necessity to enhance the efforts of St Kitts and Nevis against the climate change and strong hurricanes. The hospital will also aim at taking the country one step closer to its sustainable goals.

He added that they are planning to develop a infrastructure that should be standing at the time when tough and strong hurricanes impact the country. PM Drew added that the hospital should be the space which could provide safe and secure environment to the people during the times of the natural calamities.

The construction of the hospital will be taken place with the collaboration between the government of St Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China. He extended gratitude to the government of Taiwan for the financial and technical assistance which will be offered during the construction work.

The project was announced by the prime minister last year on July 25, 2023, with an aim to boost economic activity within the Federation.