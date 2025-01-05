India loses BGT 2024/2025 after a decade, Australia qualifies for WTC 2025 final

Australia: India surrendered the much loved “Border-Gavaskar Trophy” to Australia after a decade on Sunday by suffering a defeat in the last test match. At Sydney, the home country won the match by six wickets and clinched the trophy with a 3-1 mark, concluding the test in just three days.

Since the start of the BGT trophy, the internet was flooded with reactions, statements and conclusions over the performances of both the teams. As it is considered one of the most popular series of cricket, fans are also seen supporting their favourite players on the ground.

The trophy was kickstarted on November 29, 2024, at Perth where India won its match against Australia and secured lead in the series. The match excited the fans as it was considered as the comeback of “King Virat Kohli” who is known as the King of the BGT Trophy due to his aggressive and energetic approach against Australia.

However, team India failed to maintain their lead in the game as they lost the second test match in Adelaide. Schedule from December 6 to 10, 2024, the pink ball test stormed out the batting lineup of Indians and made them lost the match due to which the series finished at 1-1 after two matches.

The third match was also quite exciting where Australia once again dominated team India but ended up on draw because of the rainy situation. The match was held from December 14 to 18, 2024 at Brisbane.

Fourth match of the series was considered as the crucial for both the teams as the qualification of the Word Test Championship was on the stake for both India and Australia. However, Australia once again gained their momentum and defeated India by 184 runs in Melbourne in the test match from December 26 to 30, 2024.

The match however, shattered the dreams of India of qualifying to the World Test Championship as they needed to win the series by 3-0. After this match, India was dependent upon the Sri Lanka to defeat or draw one of the two matches against Australia if they managed to win the last and fifth test match in BGT.

However, they lost their chances to secure their spot in WTC finals 2025 as Australia once again defeated India by 6 wickets in Sydney in the last match which was held from January 3 to 5, 2025.

With the victory, Australia qualified for WTC finals 2025 and India returned to their home with the loss of BGT and WTC after so many years.