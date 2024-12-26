WI vs Ind: Skipper Hayley Mathews achieves massive records in 2nd ODI

West Indies lost the match of the ODI series against India by 115 runs as they were needed to chase the target of 359 runs.

West Indies: Even after losing the second consecutive ODI match against India, West Indies women managed to achieve some remarkable records on Tuesday. The day has remained memorable for Skipper Hayley Mathews as century has been made by her bat at Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

West Indies lost the match of the ODI series against India by 115 runs as they were needed to chase the target of 359 runs. However, the bowlers from India showcased classic cricket with the help of batters and restricted the Windies women at 243 runs and took all wickets in 46 overs.

Hayley Mathews’ record

Skipper Mathews played a powerful knock of 106 runs off 109 deliveries and recorded her 7th ODI century. With her masterclass cricket, Mathews also achieved another milestone of 2500 runs in the ODI format at the international stage.

With her century, she also achieved the milestone of 5000 runs in the international cricket and became one of the best batters from West Indies women squad.

However, she did not receive much support from other batters in the squad, leading the team towards a second back-to-back defeat in the ODI match. With the victory, India also won the ODI series by achieving the lead of 2-0 in the West Indies women tour of India women. Earlier, the team also won the T20 against West Indies by 3-0 and secured the milestones.

Shemaine Campbelle ‘s record

While making 38 runs, Shemaine Campbelle secured the milestone of 3000 runs in international cricket. However, she did not manage to support Skipper Mathews and made 38 runs off 41 deliveries in the match. With this record, she has also turned out to be one of the great batswomen from the squad of West Indies.

West Indies vs India

In the series, only one match of the ODI format has been left which is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 27, 2024. In this match, India won the toss and decided to bat first in which Harleen Deol made 115 runs off 103 deliveries.