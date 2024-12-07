Travis Head’s powerful comeback: Scores first 100 in BGT 2024

Currently Travis Head is standing at 114 runs with not out status and the team is looking towards its one bigger knock.

7th of December 2024

Australia: Travis Head from Australia made a classic comeback with a powerful century at his home ground, Adelaide against India today. On the second day of 2nd test match in Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Australia has been dominating over Indian players by taking a lead of over 80 runs. 

The test match was kickstarted on Friday with a batting inning of India as they won the toss and send Australian team for fielding. In the batting inning, Indian team fell for 180 runs and lost their wickets with great momentum as the star players including Virat Kohli and Yashwai Jaiswal failed to perform on the first day. 

Some short knocks from Shubman Gill and KL Rahul provided some total to Indians to defend and then it was highly supported by fierce batting of Nitish Reddy who fell short of his maiden 50 with eight runs. However, Mitchell Starc turned out to be a star player for the first day of the test match as he took six wickets of Indians. 

Australians ended the day with 91 runs and the loss of only one wicket, while on the second day, they lost their five wickets as two wickets were taken by their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah. However, the century of Travis Head builds a new confidence among the Aussies as they are playing currently at the scores of 273 with the loss of five wickets. 

The second test match will run through December 10, 2024, and the victory will decide the rating of the teams in the standings. Currently, India is leading by 1-0 following their great win in the first test match which was held in Perth from November 22 to November 26, 2024. 

The trophy consisted of five test match series and the winner of the series will pave the path of the finals of the World Test Championships 2025. Both teams are required to win the series 3-2 or 4-0 to make their place in the finals. 

In 2023, India won the trophy and out of 16 series, the team has secured victory 10 times with four consecutive series. 

Anglina Byron

