Bonnie Blue’s sex marathon stuns all: 1,057 Men in 12 Hours, 41 Seconds Each

Only fans star Bonnie Blue said that the sex marathon was planned and implemented in London as she tried to break the previous record of 919 men in 24 hours set by Lisa Sparks in 2004.

Only fans star Bonnie Blue has set the internet on fire as she makes a shocking statement about her body count. Bonnie claimed that she holds a world record of sleeping with 1057 men during the 12 hour sex marathon.

The 25-year-old model from Derbyshire, said that the sex marathon was planned and implemented in London as she tried to break the previous record of 919 men in 24 hours set by Lisa Sparks in 2004. The model, after making the claims, shared a video on her socials thanking those who participated in making the record.

“Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing and the husbands,” she said.

The actress then made a shocking revelation noting that her skin looked much better after the event. She then recalled the incident and said, the room was filled with men.

She then jokingly revealed that the mission was accomplished like a rotating circle, as they did in groups of five, one after the other. Her PR team then shed light on Bonnie Blue’s world record and confirmed her claims.

According to statement shared by the PR team, Bonnie Blue pleasured 1000 men and broke the record, however there was still time to which Bonnie decided to please another 57. According to the calculations, she averaged 40.8 seconds per partner which rounds off to 41 seconds.

This statement by the model is getting a lot of attention of international media, and urologists worldwide who cite their concern over blue’s attempt to create a world record.

The urologist states that the claims made by Bonnie Blue are highly unrealistic and impractical as she noted different medical concerns. They state that this is nearly impossible for such a large sexual encounter to accomplish within the limited time available, highlighting the physical strain it could cause her.

They also claimed that there is potential health risks associated with the same, which can cause physical trauma, vaginal irritation and issues in Urinary tract. Some also state that this type of activity could lead to a spread of sexually transmitted diseases such as AIDS.

Netizens react on the incident

Following this incident, Netizens are lashing out on the Onlyfans model criticizing her for her foolish act.

