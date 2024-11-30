Savage Action: Know what Dakota Ditcheva did after clinching MMA world title

However, her savage action after her successive win is making headlines on the internet.

30th of November 2024

Dakota Ditcheva, a resident of Manchester, United Kingdom became the first British woman to win an MMA world title on 30th November 2024, at the Professional Fighters League World Championship.  

However, her savage action after her successive win is making headlines on the internet. The professional boxer immediately after knocking down Brazil’s Taila Santos, applied lip gloss in a swagger move. 

The users on social media following this incident call her “What a woman” while extending their wishes. 

A user named Norma Campbell on social media wrote, “it’s the lip gloss for me. It's an awesome move. What a win Dakota, you are amazing and savage at the same time. Hope to see you on much bigger platforms in the future.”  

Another user named Robert Leter stated his views over the boxer’s win highlighting she is a “Swagger, just like her mom.”  

“She is a star. Kind of like Rhonda was but a kickboxer vs Judoka. She is undefeated, finishes most in the first round, has finished everyone (only one survived to the final bell) , she is a world champion just like her mom (just like Rhonda) and has a swagger (like you know who). She KTFO of Talia Santos today that nobody has ever finished, who arguably beat Shevchenko. If you don’t know, now you know. You’re welcome,” the user wrote.  

Notably, the star registered her name in history by winning $1 million prize and the ultimate gold. Her determination towards her sport and her dreams made the star named in headlines today.  

Upon achieving the ultimate title, the athlete expressed herself in great enthusiasm as she stated, “The World is Mine.”  

On her way out to finals, the athletic star beat many other famous boxers. These include famous names such as Chelsea Hackett, Lisa  Mauldin, and Jena Bishop.  

The 26-year-old boxer has been a three time world champion in the junior division. The sports star has been also named as “Dangerous” by her fans, considering her strong punches which leave the opponent numb.  

