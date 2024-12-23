‘Uncomfortable to Watch’, netizens review Kim Kardashian’s just released ‘Santa Baby’

The cover produced by Travis Barker, Kim’s brother-in-law features the star in a bold avatar crawling in the house.

Written by Amara Campbell

2024-12-23 13:24:56

Kim Kardashian stuns with 'Santa Baby' cover

Kim Kardashian added a dazzling touch to the holiday season with her latest Christmas cover of the iconic song "Santa Baby," shared on Sunday evening. 

The cover produced by Travis Barker, Kim’s brother-in-law features the star in a bold avatar crawling in the house. Kim Kardashian in a blonde hair brought a classic, chaotically organized Christmas party.  

The video also features a cameo from home alone star Macaulay Culkin. The bizarre Christmas party focuses on Kim Kardashian and all the traditions related to the celebration.  

The video was released on Kim’s official YouTube channel. The video ends with a close up shot of a Santa creepily holding a video camera, who ultimately revealed as a Macaulay Culkin, who is the star behind the famous movie, Home Alone. 

While the video was getting viral on the internet, social media users are stating it as one of the weirdest things and uncomfortable to watch. 

A user named Anita said, “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.” However, to her reply many users came to support Kim and told the user that she should keep quiet, if she can’t appreciate someone’s efforts.” 

Another user named Kerry noted the video as ‘uncomfortable’ as she wrote, “This left me feeling quite uncomfortable. It seems to highlight many of the issues often criticized about Hollywood, and it comes across as undermining the true meaning of Christmas.”  

While some criticized the music video, a few also lauded the efforts of the star as they said that creativity in the video is just amazing.  

Judi Jai, under her Instagram post commented, “I love this the nostalgia mixed with like the fu**ed up realities of life, plus the head nods to unlimited horror films pure genius and she sounds great.  

The Skims cofounder is known for playing bold and unique with her projects. The American media personality has worked on a number of projects and often remains in limelight along with her other Kardashian sisters. She is a businesswoman, singer, actor, socialite, and producer. 

