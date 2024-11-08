Air Canada to offer four-time weekly flights to Trinidad after five-year halt

The year-round service will provide greater access to the Caribbean country by bringing tourists from Canada for the vacations and festival season.

Trinidad and Tobago: Air Canada will return to Piarco International Airport for four-time weekly flights on May 1, 2025, aiming to cater to the rising demand. Two Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft including AC 984 and AC 985 will operate the non-stop service between Trinidad and Canada after a five-year halt.

The year-round service will provide greater access to the Caribbean country by bringing tourists from Canada for the vacations and festival season. It is also expected to enhance the connectivity between the two countries, offering boost to the tourism and economy of Trinidad and Tobago simultaneously.

Boeing’s 737 Max 8 features 169 seats and provides exceptional experience to the tourists with range of services including comfort and seamless travel. The route is also being resumed to offer valuable access for travellers looking to enjoy diverse range of activities including cultural offerings, eco-tourism, and other attractions that are considered hotspots in Trinidad and Tobago.

The resumption of the flight is also projected to have a positive impact on the tourism sector with the enhancement of the tourism sector and an increase in the arrival of the passengers. The airline will make it easy for travellers to visit Trinidad and Tobago for several other activities including business, trade and cultural exchange.

The schedule of flights has been outlined with the direct service from Toronto Pearson and Port of Spain. The schedule features:

The flight aircraft AC 984 will operate on the route from Toronto to Port of Spain with the direct service will be provided every Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. The flight will depart from Canada at 20:00. The return flight will be provided by AC985 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The departure of the flight will be at 2:35.

The flight is also scheduled to bring the world and the diaspora residing in Canada closer to Trinidad and Tobago, enhancing the cultural exchange between the two countries.





