Actress Christina Aguilera poses naked for her 44th birthday celebration

The singer and actress posted black and white images of her completely undressed, wearing extremely short skirt with high heels and hat.

Christina Aguilera posed naked for her 44th birthday celebration and shared the pictures on her social media and wrote, “Birthday Suit” in caption.

The singer and actress posted black and white images of her completely undressed, wearing extremely short skirt with high heels and hat. The singer smartly played with camera by skillfully placing her hands on one her.

The singer confidently flaunted herself, and social media users while praising this are extending their birthday wishes to the actress.

Damone Roberts who is a beauty expert and known as Hollywood’s eyebrow king, commented under Christina Aguilera’s post and wrote, “Getting Older in Years, but younger in appearance is what I am talking about.”

Another user wrote, “She’s definitely keeping that bold, glamorous vibe alive — not just in her music but in how she embraces her own evolution as an artist and person.”

A user on social media however pointed out that she is not even confident in her looks and appearance and requires to post such pics for validation.

“Beautiful and yet still insecure. Still requiring validation on appearance by posting pics like this screams insecurity and the need for validation,” the user wrote.

Another user on Facebook wrote that she is one of the sexiest woman, “one of the sexiest woman i have all her maxim magazine shoots. Sexy miss Christina, she is the best.”

This is also to be noted that the look recreated by Christina Aguilera resembles to her unique look in the movie Burlesque, which was released in 2010.

The American singer is known widely for playing bold in Hollywood, as she often posts such pics encouraging body positivity among women.

She was also seen sharing her views on body positivity and the criticism she faced in early years of career. She shared these details during her interview in 2021 with an interview with health magazine.

She stated she hates being super skinny, and once she started gaining weight she started loving her curves.