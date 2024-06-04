Winning team of ICC T20 World Cup to receive whopping US$2.45M

The winning team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to receive a whopping US$2.45 million as the prize money, marking history.

The winning team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to receive a whopping US$2.45 million as the prize money, marking history. The runner-ups of the World Cup will also receive a whopping US$1.28 million and the US$225,000 is the prize money set for each participating team.

As per the current reports, the winner of the ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which will lift the trophy at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024, will receive such huge amount of prize money.

In addition to that, the losing semi-finalists will also receive US$797,500 as the prize each from the total which is the historic prize pot of US$11.25 million. The four teams that will fail to make it out of the Super 8s will manage to get the price money of US$382,500 each.

The teams that will be placed in the ninth, 10th, 11th, and 12th positions will be given US$247,500 as prize money and the participating award in the ICC T20 World Cup. The teams that will finish their tournament between 13th to 20th place will earn the prize money of US$225,000.

Besides this, every team will manage to be able to receive an additional US$31,154 for each match, despite their win in the semi-finals and the final of the World Cup.

Notably, a total of 55 matches will be played over 28 days at different venues in the West Indies and the United States, making this the biggest ICC T20 World Cup in history. The format of the World Cup will feature different matches in the 40 rounds which will be played before the top eight progress to the Super 8s.

Out of these matches, the four teams will manage to pave the path to the semi-finals which will be held in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The finals will be held in Barbados on June 29, 2024, as the event is historic in many ways with the whopping prize money.