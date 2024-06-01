Traffic advisory issued for ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 at Guyana

The traffic advisory for the upcoming ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 has been issued by the Guyana National Stadium which will include dates and times.

Guyana: The traffic advisory for the upcoming ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 has been issued by the Guyana National Stadium which will include dates and times. Several traffic arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the flow of traffic along the East Bank of Demerara.

As per the guidelines, the patrons including VIPs in vehicles will have to take the way of the South along the eastern drive lane of the eastern carriageway of East Bank Public Road to access the Guyana National Stadium.

In the second provision, the drivers who are supposed to choose the path of the South of the National Stadium will have to divert their direction towards the western drive lane of the eastern carriageway of East Bank Public Road.

The third lane for traffic will be diverted to the eastern drive lane of the western carriageway of East Bank Public Road and most of the traffic will be utilized from the West across Demerara Harbour Bridge. It will also be facilitated by traffic ranks.

The guidelines also stated that the first parking area will be Stadium parking at the second access of the National Stadium. The second parking lot will be for special invitees who will be able to park their vehicles at the National Stadium using the third entrance (Greenfield Road).

There will be no parking on the Eastern and Western Carriageways between Bagotstown Public Road to Providence Public Road in the vicinity of Rubis Gas Station. The patrons are also advised to purchase tickets for parking before the game days. It is aimed at reducing any interrupted flow of traffic.

Patrons are also invited to use carpooling and share a ride to reduce congestion and signage will be erected to guide patrons.

The first match will be held between West Indies and Papua New Guinea on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 10: 30 hrs at the Guyana National Stadium. The second match will be held between Afghanistan and Uganda on June 3, 2024 at the stadium.

The third match will be held between Papua New Guinea and Uganda on June 5, 2024, and the fourth match will take place between New Zealand and Afghanistan on June 7, 2024. The fifth match will take place between West Indies and Uganda on June 8, 2024.

The second match of the semi-final of the T20 World Cup will also take place on June 27, 2024.