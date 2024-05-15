Whitsuntide Weekend to kick off in Saint Lucia with Masters Football Invitational

The Whitsuntide weekend is all set to kick off in Saint Lucia with Masters Football Invitational on Thursday at Dennery Playing Field.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Whitsuntide weekend is all set to kick off in Saint Lucia with Masters Football Invitational on Thursday at Dennery Playing Field. Under the theme- “Journey to Greatness”, the tournament will be held between eight teams and the fixtures has also been unveield.

The tournament will start at 5 pm with the first match between two teams including Dennery United FC and Labowi Connexions. The match will take place under the “Tournament fixtures 50+ category.”

The second match of the category will kick off at 6 pm with the match between Gros Islet Legends and CARICOM Masters. The winners of these two matches will again compete with each other for the trophy of the Master’s Football Invitational. Notably, the Gros Islet has defended the title of the tournament for two times against domestic and visiting football teams.

In addition to that, Saint Lucia also announced the fixtures of the tournment under the 40+ category in which two matches will take place between four teams. The first match of the category will kick off at 7 pm between the two teams which are Mon Repos Sharkes and V Fort North/ DX United.

The second match of the category will take place between Micoud Falcons and Vieux Fort South, which will kick off at 8 pm. The winner of both the matches will advance to the next round of the tournament and pave the path of the victory.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority also expressed pride to partner with this event and extended welcome to the players, supporters to the destinations.

Meanwhile, sports lovers are also invited to be part of the tournament, aiming to enhance the sports sector and empower youth across the nation. In 2022, the Whitsuntide weekend welcomed over 100 visiting players to the tournament and stated that it reignited a celebration of cultures from across the Caribbean and the USA. Teams Gros-Islet secured the spot in the finals of 2019 but were defeated.

The Whitsuntide weekend is known for attracting visitors to Saint Lucia with its exceptional activities as it welcomed over 2300 visitors to the destination.