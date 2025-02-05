Deandra Dottin becomes second West Indies female cricketer to score 3,000 runs in WT20Is

West Indies women secured clean sweep victory against Bangladesh in three T20 match series by winning all three matches.

West Indies: Deandra Dottin becomes the second female cricketer from West Indies to reach 3000 runs in WT20Is in a match against Bangladesh. With the milestone, Dottin has become the 8th fastest women to achieve the record.

Wishes have been poured on Dottin for achieving the success at the global level in a match against Bangladesh. Citizens hailed her performance and said that she played great cricket, promoting West Indies cricket on the global stage.

Bangladesh toured Caribbean region for three ODI and three T20 cricket series that were held at Warner Park Cricket Ground, St Kitts and Nevis.

The series started on January 19, 2025, with the first ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Warner Park Cricket Ground, St Kitts and Nevis. The match was won by West Indies women by 9 wickets.

The second ODI match was held on January 21, 2025, at Basseterre which was won by Bangladesh by 60 runs against West Indies. The third and last ODI match of the series was held on January 24, 2025, and the match was won by West Indies by 8 wickets. With this victory, West Indies won the ODI series and lifted the trophy at their home ground.

The series of the T20 matches was started on January 27, 2025 at Warner Cricket Ground, St Kitts and Nevis which was won by West Indies Women by eight wickets. The second T20 match was held on January 29, 2025 which was won by West Indies by 106 runs.

The last match of the T20 series was held on January 31, 2025 which was won by West Indies women by five wickets. With the victory, West Indies women again lifted the trophy in T20 format and enhance their cricketing structure at their home ground.