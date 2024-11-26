St Kitts: A 648lb Shark becomes highlight of the Wahoo Tournament 2024

Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins also posed with the giant creature, and said he was impressed by the participation of fishers and farmers in the event.

St Kitts and Nevis: A shark weighing a whopping 648 pounds turned out as the highlight of the Wahoo Tournament 2024.

Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins also posed with the giant creature, and said he was impressed by the participation of fishers and farmers in the event.

Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins Rashawn Marshall, a local fisherman from Old Road, brought the big shark to the event, grabbing major attention. Over 6 feet long, the fish was picked by a small crane to showcase Marshall’s fishing skills.

This year’s Wahoo Tournament coincided with the “World Fisheries Day”. Notably, during the tourism Minister of Agriculture also engaged with the participants through special engagements and addresses. He extended his support to the attendees making sure the event remains unforgettable for the participants.

Winners get $2000

Winners in different categories of the event received cheques of EC$2000 each. Minister Duggins shared images of handing over of prizes at the event.

Winners receiving award from Minister Duggins The tournament featured special exhibitions that focused on showcasing the importance of marine conservation and discussing the development of the blue economy.

Special exhibitions from the St Kitts Sea Turtle Monitoring Network, Budget Marine and Blue Conscience provided a detailed outlook of the event.

The fishermen at the event showcased their talents, proving their commitment to food security and development of the blue economy in St Kitts and Nevis.

Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins present at the event posed with the shark for a photo and highlighted the talent of the local fishermen.

“If this doesn’t showcase the unmatched expertise of our local fishermen, I don’t know what does?,” the Minister said.

This also made the event more insightful and engaging, ultimately creating it a resounding success. The event also included special folklore performances that brought the cultural heritage of the island together, creating the event more than just a tournament.

The agricultural ministry of St Kitts and Nevis, is aiming for more advancements in its fisheries sector over the coming period. The authorities are working over the establishment of shrimp grow-out ponds, to promote shrimp cultivation among the fishermen.

Important meetings and consultations had been held, including site visits and project planning. The project is being partnered with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and aims to bring food security and limit food imports in the twin island.