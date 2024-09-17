BR vs SKNP: All you need to know about winning probability, result outcome

Barbados Royals stood at the top position in the points table after winning four out of the five matches so far in the tournament.

Caribbean: The table topper- Barbados Royals and the bottom of the table- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are all set to play next match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024. The match is scheduled to be held at Kensington Oval on Tuesday at 7:00 PM.

Barbados Royals stood at the top position in the points table after winning four out of the five matches so far in the tournament. With a net run rate of +0.920, the team scored eight points and gained stable momentum in the games.

In the last match against Guyana Amazon Warriors, the powerful inning of Quinton de Kock with 115 runs shattered all records and placed the team on the top. The Warriors, who were undefeated through the finished first half were slid down to the third position after suffering their first defeat in their CPL campaign.

On the other hand, the campaign of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots remained disappointing in the tournament as team managed to win only their opening game. Out of the seven matches, the team suffered consecutive defeats in the six games and stood in the last position with only 2 points.

Barbados Royals vs SKN Patriots

Both teams shared similarities in their records in the CPL 2024 as one has suffered defeat only once and another has secured victory only once. The scenario did not compel experts to discuss much about the teams and their winning probabilities as according to them Royals have more chances to win the match than Patriots.

According to the early predictions, Barbados Royals is a stable team both during bowling and batting. With players such as Quinton de Kock and Keshav Maharaj, the team has the ability to chase or defend the total.

In the case of the Royals, toss would play some role, but it is not expected to change the scenario of the game play as this was the only team to reach the mark for 200 in this year’s tournament.

On the other hand, SKN Patriots is unstable team with unpredictable batting and bowling performances. However, the team has made some changes in the squad by adding Jermiah Louis in the bowling lineup, but the predictions favoured Royals.

For now, the Royals have more chances to win the game and if it happens, then they will get more stabilized in the game with 10 points. While SKN Patriots will lose their chances to move ahead in the game.

As the tournament reaches its second half, all the teams are gearing up for the finals and looking for ways to win the trophy this year. At this stage, teams are afraid to lose any match in their schedule, aiming to make their place in the quarter finals that are scheduled to kickstart on October 1, 2024.