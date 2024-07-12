Accused woman of murder in Spanish Town bailed by court

Jamaica: A case was heard by the judge of the Parish Court of Saint Catherine, which was against a female suspect who was laid with the charges of murder in Spanish Town. The 25-year-old woman was accused of killing the father of her child by stabbing him in the chest. The suspect was granted bail by the court for the surety of five hundred thousand dollars on Thursday, 11 July.

The accused woman in the case of the murder of the father of her child by stabbing in Spanish Town is mentioned in the reports with the name of Antoinette Pitt, which is her documented identity. The victim who was found dead after the fatal attack on the day was a 26-year-old man known by his name Lashan Parker. Both individuals were the the mother and father of a 07-month-old child and they belonged to the Saint Catherine parish of Jamaica.

As per the registered case of murder by a woman in Spanish Town, the mother and father of the child were together at home on the day of the crime. The house where the act of fatal stabbing took place and turned into a murder is situated along Saint John’s Road in Spanish Town, Saint Catherine. It is said that the criminal act took place after a dispute was initiated between both sides, which led to the confrontation.

It is mentioned in the details that the dispute was started over the drinking habits of the dead man, which ignited the situation. The confrontation between the man and the woman got physical, during which the lady got armed with a knife and used it as a lethal weapon against the victim. The act allegedly led the woman to the stabbing of the man, in which his chest got deeply wounded.

Reportedly, the male victim was left injured at the site, where he lost his life as a result of the attack. Straight after the fatal act, the accused lady left the house and fled from the crime scene. However, later the woman herself went back and surrendered to the police for the crime. The police officers started the investigation in the Spanish Town case and eventually laid relevant charges of murder on the accused woman.

During the appearance in court, the attorney of the accused woman told the judge that the lady was innocent and the act of stabbing was the result of self-defence. While challenging the allegation on the accused, it is said that the man attacked the mother of a seven-month-old physically, which left her with no choice but to save herself at any cost.

The parish court judge made the statement after hearing all the arguments in which the accused woman was granted bail for the sum of the amount in surety and some conditions. The suspect of the murder was ordered to surrender her travel documents and report three times weekly to the Spanish Town police. The next date of hearing in the case is scheduled for 06 September.