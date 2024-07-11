Portmore brothers given bail by court in fraud case

Case of fraud was recorded against the two accused brothers in Portmore who were bailed by the Parish Court of Saint Catherine.

Jamaica: A case of fraud was recorded against the two accused brothers in Portmore who were presented in the Parish Court of Saint Catherine. The case was heard by the judge who granted the suspects bail for the surety of a half million dollars for each on Wednesday, 10 July. The suspect brothers are accused of defrauding people as a Samsung phone seller, who never delivered the booked smartphones.

The two accused brothers of the Portmore fraud case are identified as local residents of Saint Catherine Parish of Jamaica, who live in the locality of Waterford in the town. It is also disclosed in the reports that the among two suspect, one is a 24-year-old man named Kaheem Brown and other is a 21-year-old man named Najio Brown.

As per the details about the case of Portmore, the incident roots back to the year 2023 when, in the month of August, the alleged fraud was plotted by two brothers. It is said that the younger brother, Najio Brown, advertised phones of Samsung brand for sale, to which people showed interest. In order to make a purchase, the accused was given a sale price by the people.

However, after collecting money from interested people who were looking to buy smartphones, the product was not delivered. After not receiving the ordered product, people tried to get back their money, which was paid in advance, but the suspect never responded back. All the transactions of the funds were done through the account of the elder brother, Kaheem Brown, which also made him involved in the offence.

As the promise of delivering the booked phones was not fulfilled, the complaint of fraud was registered against the brown brothers to the Portmore police unit. The case was filed, and the action was taken by the police authority, which launched an investigation into the case. Subsequently, the brown brothers were arrested by the officers and were laid with charges of fraud including conspiracy to defraud and receiving money by means of false pretence.

Eventually, the date of the appearance in the Saint Catherine parish court was scheduled, and the accused brothers were taken for the hearing in the fraud case. The attorney of the brown brothers challenged the allegations against them and appealed for bail. The arguments were taken into note by the judge after which the bail was granted.

The judge of the parish court scheduled the next date for the hearing of the fraud case against two accused brothers, which is fixed on 20 September. Till the next appearance, the brothers will remain on bail under the condition. The brothers are ordered to report to the Waterford Police Station one time a week.