Main suspect of triple murder of Saint James taken into custody

Jamaica: The police department of Saint James parish took the main suspect among two culprits of the triple murder case under their custody. The suspect was arrested by the police authority after he turned himself in to the law on Wednesday, 10 July. The fatal act of shooting was executed by the suspects, which took the lives of the three individuals along King Street on the evening of Tuesday, 09 July, around 05:05 pm.

The primary suspect in the triple murder case of Saint James is identified as a 32-year-old man known as John Roach in the official documents, who was marked as a person of interest. While the manhunt operation was active by the authorities to catch the culprits of the homicide crime in Jamaica, the suspect turned himself in to the police.

The three victims who lost their lives in the triple murder case are identified by the authorities, which is disclosed in the public domain. Among the dead victims in the fatal act of shooting, a teenager was killed by the suspects, which also led to the death of a senior citizen. The third victim of the triple murder case of Saint James is identified as a 26-year-old man named Rashaun Williams.

The reports disclosed that the senior citizen who was found dead after the fatal attack was a 62-year-old man identified by his name, David West. David West was a fisherman in his field of occupation. The teenager who was targeted and murdered on the day was named Jaydon Bennett. Jaydon Bennett was a 17-year-old man, who was a student.

As per the reports on the Saint James triple murder case, the three male victims of the fatal act were the residents of the addresses at Upper King Street. It is said that the victims were attacked by the suspects while they were in the area. The dead bodies of the victims were found in the police department in different sections of the community.

The statement on the triple murder case by Superintendent Eron Samuels, head of the Saint James Police, mentioned that the officers received the information of the crime at nearly 05:05 pm on the day. Subsequently, the charge was taken, and a party of policemen arrived in the community in response to the report. It is said that the officers faced shooting at the site.

After the shooting came to rest, the responding team of police searched the locality and discovered the death of three male victims. The victims were wounded by the gunshot, which killed them on the spot. The victims were examined and assisted to the hospital, where the death was declared officially. The police team also collected lethal weapons from the site, which were seized as necessary clues.

The other suspect involved in the fatal crime against the dead victims is reported to be a person named Kasheem Lewis, who is commonly called Borderline. The second culprit of the killings is out in the open and wanted by the police department. The police authorities raised a call for the suspect to surrender immediately.