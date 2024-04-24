VIP757 lands at St. Kitts from Miami along with E-175 of Aurora Anguilla

The VIP 757 landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport from Miami along with an E-175 owned by Aurora Anguilla during the rush hour on Saturday last week.

St Kitts and Nevis: The VIP 757 landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport from Miami along with an E-175 owned by Aurora Anguilla during the rush hour on Saturday last week. With the capacity to carry 62 passengers, the Boeing 757 provides a fully executive configuration and other amenities.

The VIP 757 has consisted of license plate VP-BBE and been used to transport several public figures such as Lady Gaga, players from Liverpool and from the US Women’s National Soccer Team. The arrival of the VIP at St. Kitts and Nevis has marked the potential of the destination in the airlift sector, commencing new connections across the globe.

The glimpses of the two VIP birds resting on the western apron of Robert L Bradshaw International Airport of St. Kitts and Nevis went viral on the social media.

St. Kitts and Nevis is one of the favorable destinations in the airlift sector as it enjoys non-stop daily, direct, or indirect service from several regional and international airlines. The service of airlines such as American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta, interCaribbean Airways, Caribbean Airlines, United, Air Canada, WINAIR, and British Airways.

These different airlines showcased their confidence in St Kitts and Nevis due to their demand among tourists from across the globe. People have showcased their desire to visit the country for their several holidays and other purposes, making the airlines provide flights.

The VIP 757 operated by the private charter company Freedom II, has a large payload and several living spaces. It provides a bedroom and dining room to the passengers, enhancing their travel experience across the globe.

Private charters always help boost the tourism economy of the country as they contribute to the airlift sector and make the passengers secure their authentic travel experience for their holiday. The arrival of the charter at St. Kitts and Nevis also enhanced the collaboration opportunities for the country and increased their presence on the global market.

Aurora Anguilla is a year-round Caribbean destinations which is set on Rendezvous Bay as it is created for the most discerning travelers in search of an authentic island getaway. The arrival at St. Kitts and Nevis also marked the upliftment of air tourism, which is a great opportunity for the country.