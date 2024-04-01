American Airlines 737 MAX 8 smoothly arrives at St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: American Airlines 737 MAX 8 arrived at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis from Miami on Saturday. The aircraft was piloted by Antigua-born pilot Captain Brian “Birzzle” Chase who was recently promoted.

Captain Brian has been providing service to St Kitts and Nevis as a pilot through different airlines for 22 years. He also worked with Carib Aviation and LIAT before moving on to the US to work with US Airways Express.

Further, the airline merged with American Airlines and then it became American Eagle. Notably, Brian Chase also piloted the first flight to his homeland, which is Antigua and Barbuda, in recent times from Miami. He was also welcomed with a water canon salute by officials who extended greetings at the historic moment.

Now, it has made American Airlines land at St Kitts and Nevis with smooth arrival in order to fulfil non-stop direct service.

American Airlines started its non-stop direct service from Miami to St Kitts and Nevis in November 2018 which operated twice weekly. The airline also operated five-day flights on the route from Wednesday to Sunday which is an outbound service. On the other hand, the inbound flights also operated from Thursday to Monday which was started on December 1, 2018.

In addition to that, American Airlines also provided service on the route from St Kitts to New York with direct non-stop flights. It also extended the service of non-stop flights to St Kitts from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York in November 2019. The flight also started operating on Saturdays.

The additional flights also assisted the country in positioning itself in the United States markets for the summer season and full-year air passenger arrivals growth.

St Kitts and Nevis has been one of the buzziest destinations in the Caribbean with new hotels, growing tourism numbers, and a brand-new tourism identity. Last year, American Airlines also increased the flights from Miami to St Kitts for the much-anticipated music festival.

The service was operated from June 21 to 25, 2023 for the music festival in St Kitts and Nevis.