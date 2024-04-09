Victor Ashby wins one gold, one bronze medal at CARIFTA Aquatics Champs

Victor Ashby of Dolphins Swim Club was one of the outstanding swimmers at the recently concluded 2024 CARIFTA Swimming Championships in the Bahamas.

A student at Harrison College, Victor made his third appearance at the CARIFTA Swimming championships and competed in the 13-14 age group in the 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and the 100m breaststroke. His gold medal came in the 100m butterfly, while his bronze was in the 200m butterfly and he was fourth in the 50m butterfly.

In his first CARIFTA games in 2022, he won a silver medal in the 11-12 boys’ 100m butterfly in 1:06.66 minutes and silver in the 200m butterfly race.

He also participated in the in the 2022 Central America and Caribbean Swimming Championships, (CCCAN) in 2022 and placed second in the 50m butterfly in the boys’ 11-12 age group to take the silver medal. He was also a member of the boys’ 11-12 4x100m Freestyle relay team that won the bronze medal.

Eleven year-old Saniya Minnis becomes the first form student at Queen’s College who won two silver medals at the just concluded CARIFTA Games.

Saniya claimed the silver medal in the 50 metres breaststroke and the 200m breaststroke in the girls’ 11-12 age group. Saniya represented Barbados at the Goodwill Games in Trinidad in 2022 and the CARIFTA Games in Curacao last year.

At the recent long course meet, Saniya won three gold medals (50m, 100, and 200m breaststroke) and she was a valuable member of QC’s swimming team last November when she represented them at the inter school swimming championships.

