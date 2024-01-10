Barbados recalls achievements of individuals in music, swimming and football

Barbados lauded the achievements of some outstanding individuals of 2023 in different fields, such as swimming, music and football

Barbados: Barbados lauded the achievements of some outstanding individuals of 2023 in different fields, such as swimming, music and football. While balancing their studies, these performers have showcased their skills and made several records.

In football, these young people worked hard in 2023, and the eyes will be on them in 2024. Jelani Sealy, Jacob Gollop, Shahib Juman, Jamarco Johnson, Jonathan Neblett-Roach, Kamari Johnson.

In music, these young people worked hard in 2023, and the eyes will be on them in 2024. Sky Dowridge, Abianna Fenty, Chelsea Cadogan-Goddard, Shontae Alleyne-Clarke, Joshua Osbourne, Janae Johnson.

There are a number of very talented and hardworking young swimmers in Barbados and many of them can be found at the pool in the early hours of the morning for training before they head off to school. They also train in the evenings, and along with that, they are balancing their academic studies.

A few names from the list of talent are Heidi Stoute, Jaiya Simmons, Kaija Eastmond, Aliyah Greaves, Amiya Harrison, Khalia Springer, Theo Narine, Aquan Crichlow, Joshua Parris, Victor Ashby, Zachary Burke and Tariq Greenidge, but of course there are many more.

Barbados Children Directory said,” There were some outstanding efforts from many of our talented young people in 2023 and we wish that they continue to work hard, focus on their goals and reap even more success in 2024.”

They also encouraged these performers and said that this is the time to journey with them in 2024. “Let us journey with them in 2024, but first, let us say congrats to them and wish them well, ”said the directory.

Netizens have reacted to the performers and said that they showcased great performance in 2023. The citizens also lauded them for making records and representing Barbados on several platforms. One of the citizens said,” Congratulations to all of them, and well done and I do hope and pray 2024 brings bigger and better results for everyone.”