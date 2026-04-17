St Vincent and the Grenadines to host CPL matches for first time in 13 years

St Vincent and the Grenadines will host CPL matches for the first time in 13 years at Arnos Vale Stadium starting August 7, 2026.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the very first time in 13 years. The tournament is set to begin on 7th August, 2026 with matches scheduled at the iconic Arnos Vale Stadium for the first time, across a record-equaling eight nations.

The tournament will complete its journey for the year 2026 on 20th September with the playoffs to be held in Barbados. The Schedule of the playoff includes 4 rounds, starting with the Eliminator round followed by Qualifier round 1 and then Qualifier round 2. The last round is the final round. The dates for the playoffs are from 16th September to 20th September, 2026.

CPL will feature three initial matches at the Arnos Vale Stadium, with a breathtaking view, which will bring the “Biggest Party in Sport” to a new venue.

With the inclusion of new areas and new venues the tournament provides a way to boost local tourism, business activity and community engagement. It will also create a lasting impact to the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The CEO of the CPL, Pete Russell said that the launch of a new venue reflects the league’s vision to bring world-class T20 cricket to new territories. On a similar note the Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, Kaschaka Cupid recounted this new development as a significant moment for the nation.

The opening fixtures have been made public with the first match on 7th August, 2026 will be between Jamaica Kingsmen and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The match on 8th August, 2026 will happen between St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders and on 9th August it is Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs. Saint Lucia Kings. All these matches will take place at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

The year 2026 features seven teams which are as follows:

Jamaica Kingsmen (will make a debut) Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Trinbago Knight Riders St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Saint Lucia Kings Guyana Amazon Warriors Barbados Royals

The list of the eight host nations are as follows: