US couple robbed at gunpoint in Antigua, raise safety concerns for tourists

Antigua and Barbuda: A tourist couple from the United States was robbed at gunpoint by two men in Antigua and Barbuda. The incident took place on April 28, 2024, at Yeptons Beach, causing havoc among the guests having the stay at Pillar Rock.

The robbery happened at around 9: 10 am, and the couple further reported the incident at the Gray’s Farm Police Station. The investigation on the matter was launched and police stated that they are still probing the situation.

As per the incident narrated by the couple, the alleged robbers apprehended the couple and put them at the gunpoint. In the situation, two men robbed the couple by stealing a black Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which was valued at $1,000.

Notably, the couple visited Antigua and Barbuda to celebrate the vacation and came from San Diego, California. In order to take a walk, the couple decided to go to the beach from their hotel, where eventually the incident took place.

While walking, the tourists were ambushed by a man who suddenly appeared from a bushy area and then tried to threaten them. Further, another man came from another side, putting the male tourist at the gunpoint. They further instructed his wife and demanded the cash from their room at the hotel.

The tourists stated that they got scared as there was nobody to help them, and the robbers appeared suddenly in front of them. However, the robbers were diverted by a person riding a jet ski and the couple took the opportunity to flee the scene.

Police of Antigua and Barbuda outlined that the investigation on the matter has started, and the search for those robbers has also been taking place. However, the incident garnered the attention of the people, raising concerns about safety at the beaches and other tourist places of Antigua and Barbuda.

Many added that the government must take proactive measures as such incidents could harm the tourism economy of the country, which is not a positive sign for economic growth. Some also mentioned that tourists from the the US and other parts of the world are the backbone of the tourism industry of Antigua and Barbuda, and the incidents of robberies and other crimes have scared, which is a concerning issue.

In the description of the two men, the couple stated that they had covered their faces and were around 5’5″ tall, wearing all gray and off-white clothing. Police stated that the team has been working as per the description given by the victims to ensure the safety of the tourists at the beaches.