Tom Welling arrested for Driving under Influence, released later

Tom Welling, who is known for his role in Smallville entered trouble after he was caught by the Yreka Police Department for driving under the influence. Welling was found under the influence of alcohol on 26th January 2025 in Arby’s parking lot.

As per the officials, welling was tested with a blood alcohol level of about 0.08%. They then performed other tests including a speech verification which proved that his speech was ‘clear’ and he was aware of his details including ‘occupation’. He claimed that he is an actor and self-employed individual. The actor was released by the Police at around 7 am, without any bail.

WHO IS TOM WELLING?

Tom Welling is an American actor, well known for his role in Smallville and Clark Kent. He has also received a Teen Award for his role in Smallville. He is known for his good behavior and sober personality and has a huge fan base. However, the recent arrest of the actor has shaken his fans, as it comes out as shocking news to them.

NETIZENS REACT ON TOM WELLING’S ARREST

A user named Row Niteranger stated, “Until recently, Tom Welling was the poster boy for good behavior. Must be rough times for him. Life can take a toll on the best of us.”

Adam Flemming, another social media user stated the actor should have booked a taxi for travelling after drinking.

“Damn, I just don't get these celebrities, even on the poorest times in my life I've still have taken an Uber or Taxi after drinking. Not my boy Tommy, you are better than this,” he wrote.

Another user on Facebook emphasized that everyone should support him, as he may be in his hard times.

“He most likely was out, had a drink, unfortunately got pulled over. I am not worried but if it happens again then yeah, we have to calm Tom down. But he never really gets in trouble, so we will just watch closely let's focus on being good fans and supporting him more than kicking him while he is down,” he stated.