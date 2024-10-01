SVG: Tickets on sale for Rise Reggae event, Romaine Virgo announced first performer

The event this year will be held under the theme "Peace, Love, and Positive Vibes" and it will feature Romain Virgo this year in the concert.

St Vincent and Grenadines: The Rise Reggae event is all set to take place this year on 9th November in Victoria Park, St Vincent and Grenadines. The event is all set to start from 8:00 pm creating a magical night for music enthusiasts. The tickets for the event are on sale and interested music lovers can grab theirs immediately before it all gets sold out.

The event this year will be held under the theme "Peace, Love, and Positive Vibes" and it will feature Romain Virgo this year in the concert. Romain Virgo is a Jamaican singer known for his ultimate performances in the reggae industry.

Along with Romain, several other artists will be joining the vibrant cultural celebration elevating the night’s mood with their enchanting performances. The tickets for the event are on sale starting as low as $75 in the early bird category and the VIP category is priced at $300. The Super early bird category has been completely sold out which was priced at $60.

The tickets can be grabbed from different ticket outlets These include the Johnnies Barber Shop in Georgetown, Mikey’s Mini Mart in Mespo, Chillspot in Arnos Ville, 360 Sports Bar in ET Joshua Center, Pulse in Kingstown, Ambrose Barbershop in Kingstown, Video Extreme in Questelles, Janice shop in Barrouallie and Morvis shop in Petit Bordel.

The ultimate reggae event will be offering an ultimate experience to VIP ticket holders as they will not just get to experience the artist performing live more closely but also several other facilities. These facilities include a designated VIP Parking, Separate Private Entry, a Welcome Cocktail, Personal Beautiful Service, Designated VIP Bar, Cocktail Tables, Food Access, Hookahs, and more.

The VIP tickets are available only at Pulse, Kingstown. The VIP menu for food set for the VIP ticket holders seems delicious, with the inclusion of different cuisines and beverages.

A Live pasta station, soup station, grazing tables, Hawaiian steak kebabs, BBQ chicken kebabs, and Fish cakes with yogurt and lemon-dill sauce will set a festive mood at the event.

The event seems to bring out the best of Reggae, a Caribbean traditional music practice and will look to a more advanced publicity of the genre. The authorities in coming days will reveal names of more artists that will be attending the event to showcase Reggae across citizens in St Vincent and Grenadines.