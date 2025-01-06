Zendaya stuns in vintage glam, fans spot ‘T’ tattoo and diamond ring

Zendaya's Golden Globe look sends fans into a frenzy, as her 'T' tattoo and diamond ring spark engagement rumors and tributes to Tom Holland.

The Spiderman star American actress Zendaya has sparked a frenzy among netizens as she casually flaunts a subtle ‘T’ tattoo, which fans believe is a sweet tribute to her beau, Tom Holland. The actress also wore a dazzling diamond ring to the Golden Globe awards Red Carpet, which has further sparked engagement rumors about the couple.

Zendaya entered the Golden Globe’s red carpet in a rich orange colored dress, with a golden and amber tone giving a classic and sophisticated vibe. The actress complemented the outfit with a short hairstyle, like those in trend during the 80s.

She wore a glittering diamond choker with a green emerald studded beautifully in the center to complement the subtleness of the dress. The actress wore a pointed matching stilettoes in a rich orange shade to add more subtleness and class to the whole outfit.

She accessorized her outfit with two beautiful rings in each hand, however a dazzling diamond ring in the ring finger of her right hand has created a buzz over social media, as fans consider that she has engaged to Tom Holland, her Spiderman co-star.

Not just Zendaya’s engagement ring, but her dress also revealed a small detail, which was hidden from the public since no one knows how long. Zendaya’s pictures from her left profile revealed a small ‘t’ Tattoo just under her arm, and next to his bodice. The small detail was easily visible in the images that went viral after the event on social media. American actress Zendaya at Golden Globe’s red carpet Two of these minute details portray that Zendaya’s and Tom Holland’s relationship which started back in 2021 is going strong and the couple could soon make a big announcement regarding the next step in their relationship.

While no official announcement is made yet by any of the two, users are going crazy on internet as many are shocked with Zendaya's tattoo debut on the red carpet, while the other is hyping up the couple’s engagement.

A user on X wrote, “finding out that Zendaya has a tiny “t” tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my golden globe's bingo card I am so happy for my girl.”

While the speculations for a diamond ring and tattoo were not enough, a user on social media pointed out another minute detail, noting that Zendaya is pregnant.

“She definitely put on some weight. Her face is fuller!! Maybe a baby on the way,” wrote Goody Godson on Facebook.

While many were pointing out every single detail in Zendaya’s outfits, several others were seen praising the celebrity for her incredible and sophisticated choice for the red carpet.

A user named Carry Taylor wrote, “So elegant , She is giving echoes of the 50’s and 60’ film stars ,such as Sophia Loren , Gina Lollobrigida , Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor.”

“Gorgeous from head to toe. Very old Hollywood. Color is stunning on her. She and her stylist get it right more often then not,” wrote another user on Facebook.