Rare Corpse Flower: Stinky spectacle blooms in Sydney after 15 years

Environmentalists around the globe have set their eyes still on Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden, where a rare event is taking place. Corpse Flower, which is one of the most endangered plant species across the globe, is blooming.

The rare event holds a once in a lifetime opportunity for nature enthusiasts as the flower blooms every few years for just 24 hours. Furthermore, there are less than 1000 plants alive worldwide which further makes the event rare and extraordinary to experience.

The plant scientifically dubbed as Titan Arum plant, got its common name ‘Corpse Flower’ due to its stinky smell. Those who have experienced it, refers to the smell as of rotting flesh, or wet socks.

WATCH PUTRICIA BLOOMING LIVE IN AUSTRALIA

The Royal Botanic Gardens of Sydney are sharing live updates on their YouTube channel from the flower’s blooming. YouTube live has garnered the attention of many users, who are constantly eying for any changes in the flower.

The blooming of the Australia’s flower is certainly important as it is going to bloom after 15 years. The Corpse Flower, which is named Putricia will unfold to a beautiful maroon or vibrant, crimson-colored petals.

HOW BIG IS THE CORPSE FLOWER?

The corpse flower is usually 8-10 feet tall and 4 feet wide, however it can grow up to 12 feet tall. It is also the world’s largest unbranched flowering structure (inflorescence). The bloom of the Corpse flower is a spike like structure which is often referred to as a modified leaf.

WHERE IS THE CORPSE FLOWER FOUND?

The Corpse flower is a native species of Sumatra, Indonesia and is found in the tropical rainforests of the country. It is a highly endangered species with less than 1000 alive across the world. Its slow reproduction period further makes it difficult to spread and produce more plants affecting its population.

The Corpse flower though native to Indonesia can also be found in several botanical gardens across the world including United States, Netherlands, Germany and Australia.