Rare Corpse Flower: Stinky spectacle blooms in Sydney after 15 years

The plant is scientifically dubbed as Titan Arum plant, got its common name ‘Corpse Flower’ due to its stinky smell.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-01-23 11:18:07

Rare Corpse Flower

Environmentalists around the globe have set their eyes still on Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden, where a rare event is taking place. Corpse Flower, which is one of the most endangered plant species across the globe, is blooming.   

The rare event holds a once in a lifetime opportunity for nature enthusiasts as the flower blooms every few years for just 24 hours. Furthermore, there are less than 1000 plants alive worldwide which further makes the event rare and extraordinary to experience.  

The plant scientifically dubbed as Titan Arum plant, got its common name ‘Corpse Flower’ due to its stinky smell. Those who have experienced it, refers to the smell as of rotting flesh, or wet socks.

WATCH PUTRICIA BLOOMING LIVE IN AUSTRALIA 

The Royal Botanic Gardens of Sydney are sharing live updates on their YouTube channel from the flower’s blooming. YouTube live has garnered the attention of many users, who are constantly eying for any changes in the flower.  

The blooming of the Australia’s flower is certainly important as it is going to bloom after 15 years. The Corpse Flower, which is named Putricia will unfold to a beautiful maroon or vibrant, crimson-colored petals.  

HOW BIG IS THE CORPSE FLOWER?  

The corpse flower is usually 8-10 feet tall and 4 feet wide, however it can grow up to 12 feet tall. It is also the world’s largest unbranched flowering structure (inflorescence). The bloom of the Corpse flower is a spike like structure which is often referred to as a modified leaf.  

WHERE IS THE CORPSE FLOWER FOUND?  

The Corpse flower is a native species of Sumatra, Indonesia and is found in the tropical rainforests of the country. It is a highly endangered species with less than 1000 alive across the world. Its slow reproduction period further makes it difficult to spread and produce more plants affecting its population.  

The Corpse flower though native to Indonesia can also be found in several botanical gardens across the world including United States, Netherlands, Germany and Australia.

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Barbados Royals entered WCPL 2024 Final to defend Champions’ title (PC - Facebook)
News

Barbados Royals secures spot in WCPL 2024 finals to defend Champions’ tit...

2025-01-23 11:18:07

Tobago police held six in crime eradication exercises.
Trinidad and Tobago

Illegal firearm and marijuana seized in Penal and Tobago

2025-01-23 11:18:07

Victor Ashley from Barbados wins silver in finals of CCAN Games in Mexico
News

Victor Ashley from Barbados wins silver in finals of CCAN Games in Mexico

2025-01-23 11:18:07

Winning team of ICC T20 World Cup to receive whopping US$2.45M
News

Winning team of ICC T20 World Cup to receive whopping US$2.45M

2025-01-23 11:18:07

Cedros farmer survives shooting attack with wound.
Jamaica

21-year-old man murdered in Old Harbour shooting

2025-01-23 11:18:07

Dominica

12 climate-resilient homes expected to be handed over in Eggleston: Melis...

2025-01-23 11:18:07

World

Olympic Champion Charlotte Dujardin in trouble, faces one year ban and £8...

2025-01-23 11:18:07

US and Canada

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns, what’s next for his count...

2025-01-23 11:18:07