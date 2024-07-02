Tropical Wave predicted to affect Barbados, heavy rainfall, flash flooding possible

The Tropical Wave is predicted to affect Barbados early Wednesday with the possibility of flash-flooding after the passage of Hurricane Beryl

Barbados: The Tropical Wave is predicted to affect Barbados early Wednesday with the possibility of flash-flooding after the passage of Hurricane Beryl. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely with gusty winds will bring inclement conditions for the low-lying area and marine sector.

Notably, Barbados has experienced the passage of Hurricane Beryl Category 4 with a wind speed of 150 mph, causing destruction at the ports and Grantley Adams International Airport. This has led to restrictions on normal activities and posed threats to livelihoods across the island nation.

Now, the tropical wave is currently no longer associated with an area of low pressure and remains poorly organized as it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph. As per the met department, the wave is located near 48W 1100 km which is 60 miles east of Barbados on Tuesday.

Due to Hurricane Beryl, the activities and public entities along with schools have been shut down with an aim to avoid any injury and incident. The storm has caused the still situation across the island nation, and now the country is out of the threat.

Prime Minister Dr Mia Amor Mottley has advised members of the fishing community that Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction for fisherfolk in Barbados. The officials have assessed the damage and extended assistance to the community in the tough situation.

Now, the met service announced the “All Clear” notice and added that the country is out of danger, and could return to the normal phase. However, the advisory has also been issued for the proper implementation of the precautionary measures that could mitigate the impact of the natural calamities as the hurricane season will run through November 30, 2024.

In addition to that, the Grantley Adams International Airport has also reopened for commercial flights on Tuesday following the passage of Beryl. The flights have been disrupted due to the storm and as a precautionary measure, the service to the airport has also been cancelled.

Due to this reason, Team India and South Africa have been stranded in Barbados as the finals of the ICC T20 Tournament was held in the island nation on June 29, 2024, when the advisories for the hurricane have been issued.