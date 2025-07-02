Grenada: Massive Explosion at Telescope destroys 20 Homes, Injuries Reported

The incident occurred at the facility which has not been operational for several years.

Grenada: A massive explosion ripped through the Telescope community in St Andrew, Grenada on Tuesday afternoon, causing an extensive damage to atleast 20 homes. Reports also indicate that two workers from the community were also injured, however the exact number remains unknown.

The incident notably took place yesterday at the Telescope Quarry, a facility which has not been operational for several years. The ownership of the barren facility remains under the jurisdiction of the state-owned gravel and concrete corporation.

As per the residents who experienced the blast reported shattered windows and houses split in half as the blast, which was felt for miles, rocked the area. Homes as far away as Paradise suffered damage, and several villagers have reported difficulty hearing since the explosion.

Residents also confirmed that minor explosions are being heard since Monday, however the authorities have yet not confirmed the exact cause of the accident. Unconfirmed reports indicate that workers were attempting to destroy explosives stored at the site by cutting them into smaller pieces for disposal by fire, which is an extremely dangerous process.

In most of the quarry mining processes, Nitro-glycerin and Ammonium Nitrate are typically used. Most of these explosives are sensitive to friction, impact or heat and an attempt to do so may trigger an accidental detonation.

A statement released by the Royal Grenada Police Force, however assured the citizens of a thorough investigation to be conducted to find the exact cause of the incident.

“Members of the public are assured that the situation is under control and investigations are actively ongoing to determine the cause of the incident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Citizens are strongly urged to refrain from sharing unverified information and rely solely on updates issued by official and reputable sources,” said the authorities in the media release.

Stay tuned with Associates Times as more details emerge regarding the explosion at Telescope, St Andrew, Grenada.