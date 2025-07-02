Trinidad: Passenger dies at Piarco International Airport following medical emergency

According to the official statement from the authorities, the passenger became unresponsive shortly after arrival.

Trinidad and Tobago: An international passenger who was arriving to Trinidad early Tuesday died after experiencing a medical emergency at the Piarco International Airport. This was confirmed by the authorities through a media release, who confirmed that the incident took place at around 6:00 am in the immigration hall.

According to the official statement shared by the authorities, the passenger became unresponsive shortly after the arrival. The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) team who was present at the airport immediately responded and provided medical assistance to the affected.

He was also sent to the Arima Health Facility by the present health personnel from the Global Medical Response team of Trinidad and Tobago. Despite the efforts, the authorities were not able to save the passenger and later confirmed his passing.

“The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago regrets to report that it has since been informed of the passenger’s passing,” the release stated.

The airport authority also extended condolences to the passenger’s family and loved ones, by expressing sympathy and support during tough times. The identity of the passenger and the reason behind the passenger’s death remains unknown for now.

