Hurricane Beryl: Heavy Rainfall hits Dominica, Flash Flood Watch in effect

Roseau, Dominica: Hurricane Beryl has been causing severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Dominica as the visuals from the construction site of the Cable Car have showcased its major impact.

The impact has stopped the work at the site as the authorities have asked citizens to remain cautious during this period of time.

Hurricane Beryl which is a category 4 hurricane has been approaching Windward Islands with a wind speed of 150 mph. However, over 150 mph wind can cause the formation of the Category 5 hurricane which is even more dangerous and life-threatening for the regions such as Grenada and St Vincent and Grenadines.

The impact of the Hurricane could be experienced in every small island nation of the Caribbean whether it is massive or slow. The visuals from the Cable Car site showcased that the rainfall has been threatening the situation as the areas that are low-lying and flood-prone could face the severe impact of the situation.

The small island nation is again on the radar of natural calamities for another year as the Hurricane Season 2024 kicked off in the Caribbean on June 1, 2024, and will run through November 30, 2024.

However, the Met department has discontinued the Tropical Storm Watch for Dominica which was issued on Saturday due to the Beryl moving towards the Caribbean Sea with massive speed. The flood watch is still in effect for Dominica due to the severe rainfall as it was predicted that 2 to 4 inches of rainfall could happen in the country due to the Tropical Storm.



As per the weather updates, the winds have been moving from Northeast to Southeast with the speed of 40 km/h to 50 km/h with higher gusts showers. The rainfall is also predicted to occur about 1 to 2 inches with amounts in the east and elevated regions on Monday.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has been providing updates and asked the citizens to remain vigilant about the situation.