Sydney Sweeney’s new photos shakes internet, gives befitting replies to trollers

Written by Amara Campbell

2024-12-17 09:44:38

Sydney Sweeney’s new pictures in Bikini went viral like a blaze on internet, to which she received strong trolling. However, her bold replies to the haters are now getting viral on the internet. 

The pictures of Sydney Sweeney in Bikini spread rapidly on social media on 13th of December, and a day after, she shared an Instagram reel showing all the hatred she is receiving through comments.  

Out of all the screenshots she attached in the videos, one of the comments said, “Nothing to see here other than an average Chunky Yankee Girl, you will see better shape and health on every beach in Europe every day of the year.” 


The bold move made by The White Lotus star is being cherished by the netizens and calling her a “Badass.”  

American Actor Glen Powell made the strong statement under Sydney Sweeney’s post. The actor wrote, “You are such a Badass, this movie is going to be Lit.” 

Another user under her post wrote, “Can’t Believe we live in a world where Sydney Sweeney us getting body shamed. Oh My God, we are so cooked.” 

The actress also shared an Instagram post with another bold Christmas look to stun her fans and shut the mouth of haters.  

Sydney Sweeney’s new photos shakes internet
She shared herself in a red dress posing in front of the mirror, and captioned her post as, “Santa’s not the only one rocking red this season, and a little extra sparkle with.” 

A user on social media under her post called the actress as the Millennium Marlyn Monroe. However, another user wrote that she doesn’t see her as Marlyn Monroe, she looks like a Gen Z to me.  

Sydney Sweeney’s transformation for Christy Martins biopic 

Sydney Sweeney who is one of the most successful actors in recent times in Hollywood. She is in the limelight for her unique performances and unique choices.  

However, the actress stated that she went under significant transformation for Christy Martin’s biopic as a result she faced a significant change in her body. This transformation was widely cherished by social media, however she now faced body shaming from them.  

Amara Campbell

