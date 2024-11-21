Grammy Awards 2025: Know the first Saint Lucian nominated

Johann Yogidaproducer Deterville expressed his excitement on being nominated into Grammy’s on his social media.

The Saint Lucian born and Toronto based music producer, Yogi the Producer has been nominated for the 2025 Grammy Awards. This also marks the first time any Saint Lucian has been nominated for the Grammy’s.

Johann Yogidaproducer Deterville expressed his excitement on being nominated into Grammy’s on his social media. He stated that this is beyond his imaginations.

“Where I'm from (Saint Lucia), this isn't something you'd ever imagine could be true for you. A little kid from a small fishing village. I've said it a million times, but I don't think most people realize what that means,” the music producer said.

Johann, received his Grammy nomination for a Chris Brown's official album named 11:11 (Deluxe). In the same album, Johann had produced music of the song named Run Away, sung by Bryson Tiller. The album has been nominated under the Best R&B Album category.

He then stated his excitement for getting nominated in the category as he wrote, “Imagine thinking you could make songs with your favourite artists, or even being signed to a producer that you always looked up to. Imagine thinking you could win JUNOS. All of a sudden you look up and its your first time being Grammy Nominated, for a @chrisbrownofficial album.”

Notably, Johann also paid visit to the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre where they both discussed about his nominations and contributions to the music industry.

Sharing the details of the meeting, PM Pierre shared a glimpse of his visit on social media where he stated that the Grammy nominated musician is willing to work with the Saint Lucian youth.

“He has expressed an interest in working with Saint Lucian youth and I am confident that his endeavours can positively impact the lives of our talented young people,” the PM wrote.

Notably, the music producer is receiving immense appreciation for his contributions to the music industry and wishing him luck for his future.

“Congratulations, I am so very proud of you Yogi! I knew you were going to do great things!!! Yes Pet is pulling those strings from heaven,” a user said on social media.