St Kitts and Nevis: Curtains of Independence Amusement Park shuts down, generates jobs

The entire Royal Basseterre Valley National Park was decorated with the colourful lights of the national flag of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The curtains of the Independence Amusement Park have been closed in St Kitts and Nevis with the staging of the final night on Monday. Featuring families, youngsters, children and elders, the park offered ultimate fun, entertainment and promoted patriotism with different activities.

The entire Royal Basseterre Valley National Park was decorated with the colourful lights of the national flag of St Kitts and Nevis. Children were enjoying different rides and games in the park from 5 pm to midnight.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also attended the last day in the park and joined in on the fun with his family, wife and other community people. He expressed delight in seeing everyone enjoying their time with their loved ones and said that the final night showcased true magic and culture of St Kitts and Nevis.

He also extended gratitude to the organizers and everyone who contributed to making this a success over the past three weeks. On the final night, Camp Culture “Valon’s Masquerades” came together for fun and excitement at the Amusement Park in St Kitts and Nevis.

Amusement Park was the part of the 41st Independence Celebration of St Kitts and Nevis and opened on September 13, 2024. The park was aimed at enhancing interaction between communities and bringing people together to celebrate the heritage and vibrant culture of St Kitts and Nevis.

Despite the celebration, the Amusement Park also created employment for the locals in St Kitts and Nevis in the form of the shops, decoration and other construction. The people who deployed rides in the park were paid by the government and the citizens in the form of the ticket.

Different souvenir shops implanted at the park where local products of St Kitts and Nevis including hats, clothes, keychains, bags and other items were available for the arrivals. The food shops also present at the park, featuring bakery shops, street food and other fruits shops where attendees enjoy local product and authentic cuisine of St Kitts and Nevis.

Besides this, the entertainment events also provided jobs to the local artistes and small business holders including taxi drivers, tour operators also guided public about the theme of the park.

In the month-long activities in the park, the attendees enjoyed their time in St Kitts and Nevis and the citizens get the chance to interact with the fellow community members. While local small business holders get the customers for their products and receive huge response for their business.

Hence, the park served as the platform for the togetherness and generation of the employment for the locals in St Kitts and Nevis.