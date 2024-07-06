Trinidad and Tobago with Grenada Police jointly tracing criminals

Trinidad and Tobago: The law enforcement departments of two Caribbean nations, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Royal Grenada Police Force, came together to apprehend two criminals. The two wanted criminals are, a well-known offender who has already been found guilty of murder and other is an artiste of Trinidad.

The two wanted culprits by the police department of Grenada, along with Trinidad and Tobago, are identified. Among the two suspects, one is a 26-year-old artiste named Zarin Wheeler, who is popularly known by his stage name Two Guns. The other is a 28-year-old man, whose name in the records is disclosed as Jabari De Leon.

The artiste, Zarin Wheeler, is hiding from the authorities while the international team of police officers is looking for him. The accused is a resident of a neighbourhood along Belgrade Street in the East Dry River region of Port of Spain, Trinidad. It is said that the Interpol Bureau executed a manhunt operation that was unsuccessful in the region.

Reportedly, the operation was conducted jointly by the officers of two nations, Grenada with Trinidad and Tobago, from 05:30 PM to 06:00 PM on Wednesday, 03 July. However, after all the efforts of the assigned officers, the accused was not caught.

The man was accused of illegal activities, who is said that was in Grenada for his music tour for two months, after which he returned to Trinidad in June. Since then, the artiste has been hiding from the authorities as the police department launched an operation to catch him. The other criminal is in the police records since 2017 after he killed a person.

As per the reports, the known criminal, Jabari De Leon, was found involved in a murder case where a 33-year-old victim named Akina Suya was killed on Saturday, 13 May 2017. The act of murder of the innocent was recorded at an outlet of KFC in Saint Helena. For the offence, the man was booked by the police authorities on Friday, 12 September 2018, and was found at his Maloney apartment.

Just the next year, the accused of murder was again found involved in a shooting attack on Friday, 11 January 2019. The suspect was among two assailants who attacked a businessman of Chinese origin named Leon Wong. The businessman was also robbed during the attack along Lower George Street in Port of Spain.

The two criminals are marked as offenders of separate laws in the records of two Caribbean nations, Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago. The police departments from both countries are sharing information and are making efforts to trace the suspect with the help of clues collected till now.