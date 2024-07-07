Trinidad and Tobago: 3 murders reported in a single night

Three different murders are reported from three different locations in Trinidad and Tobago between the night of 5th July and morning of 6th July from Point Fortin, Santa Cruz, and Sangre Grande.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three different murders are reported from three different locations in Trinidad and Tobago between the night of 5th July and morning of 6th July. The three incidents are being reported from Point Fortin, Santa Cruz, and Sangre Grande.

In the first incident, Deshawn Cornwall, a 25-years-old Guapo worker, was shot in Point Fortin on July 6 who then died in the hospital.

Reportedly, A regular visitor to Victor Chin Kit Park expressed gratitude that he was not at his typical relaxing spot near where Cornwall was assassinated. He pointed to the scene of Cornwall’s death on Main Field Road, where there was broken glass and blood.

Upon investigations, the police revealed that Cornwall left his Cochrane Village house around 2 a.m., informing his mother he was going to hang out with his brother and a few others in Point Fortin.

Reportedly, A witness informed investigators that he heard three loud explosions around 3.45 a.m. and discovered Cornwall lying face-up on the road, near a silver Nissan Wingroad waggon, with gunshot wounds.

Cornwell was then immediately taken to the Point Fortin Hospital where he was declared dead.

The death scene investigators discovered 17 expended nine-millimetre shells at the crime scene.

Another incident is from Saddle Road in Santa Cruz, where Brent “Tommy” Carrington was shot and killed around 8.15 p.m. on July 5. Sources stated that upon arrival the Police found Carrington seated in his gold Nissan Almera with gunshot wounds.

According to reports, Officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force rushed him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he died from his injuries at 8:30 p.m.

Seven nine-millimetre rounds were found at the crime scene by investigators.

In another incident, Keron Modeste-Jack, 39, killed during another incident in Sangre Grande. According to sources, Jack’s wife said that Jack smashed a man with a shattered bottle after he attempted to wine on her. she further informed authorities that after some time she discovered her husband bleeding from his back and forehead. She took him to Sangre Grande General Hospital, where he died at 10.47 p.m.