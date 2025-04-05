Russell Brand's rape charges spark outrage, support and online debate

Famous comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with rape and other serious allegations of sexual offences. According to the London Metropolitan Police, Katy Perry’s ex-husband is due to appear in a London Court on May 2nd.

According to reports, the alleged offenses took place between 1999 and 2005 and included charges for one count each of rape, indecent assault, two counts of sexual assault and oral rape.

The incident came to light in September 2023, after four women made claims that they are assaulted or raped by Brand. A thorough investigation was then launched by the authorities which revealed the details of the crime.

Russell Brand is one of the renowned comedians and has also worked in several different movies including, “Rock of the Ages”, and “Arthur”. However, he rose to fame after his relationship and marriage with Katy Perry, who is a renowned American singer. The couple tied the knot in 2010, however their marriage didn’t last any longer as they separated just two years after their marriage. They both had one kid together.

As soon as the reports of Russell Brand’s involvement in an alleged rape case and sexual assault went viral on social media, netizens are expressing their unbiased opinions and concerns, where many users cite that the allegations made against the actor could be fake.

A user named Ray Bowers wrote, “I really don’t believe the charges because he has stood up against the government on how corrupt it is. I believe it’s the deep state getting revenge against him for starting nonsense.”

Another user Dee Dee wrote, “I'm sick of women accusing someone of rape decades later! Accusations like these, unfortunately, are discrediting victims of violent rapes! Ridiculous charges over 20 years later! If your raped, you don't wait! I was a victim of a violent assault! You don't wait! I am a survivor!.”’

A user on Facebook cited a different notion stating that it is obvious that the actor will deny such claims, “Of course he denied it, they always do. I have never heard a man accused of sexual assault of putting their hand up and saying yes, I did it, I'm guilty of raping that woman.”