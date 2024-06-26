Tickets on sale for 10th Nevis Mango Festival 2024

The tickets are on sale for the 10th edition of the Nevis Mango Festival 2024 which is scheduled to take place from July 4 to 7, 2024 under the theme- “Savor the taste of mango.”

Nevis: The tickets are on sale for the 10th edition of the Nevis Mango Festival 2024 which is scheduled to take place from July 4 to 7, 2024 under the theme- “Savor the taste of mango.” The event is a vibrant celebration that offers a unique experience to the patrons with mango-infused dishes.

The tickets are available only at EC$10 and will be available via the link on the official site. From efficient tantalizing mango tasting to thrilling culinary and mixologist competitions, the talented chefs from across the Nevis will showcase their creativity and create unique dishes and cocktails that will be made with the use of mango.

The event will feature unique activities that will showcase the true essence of Nevis and describe the most-priced fruit with different dishes and desserts. The culinary competition will offer a unique experience that celebrates the versatility of mangoes as Nevis is a country with 44 varieties of mango.

The festival will also invite the patrons to indulge in the sweet and juicy flavours of the mangoes of Nevis Island. From gourmet tastings prepared by renowned chefs, the event consisted of different competitions and other culinary experiences that will remain memorable for patrons worldwide.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the Nevis Mango Festival, the chefs from the country will celebrate in the best way by crafting sweet gourmet dishes that showcase the mango as a delicious cultural staple. It is also considered as an event for the unique fusion of local cuisine with global flavours and classic techniques.

The festival will welcome Chef Shorne Benjamin and his delicious “new age Caribbean” dining to the shores of Nevis. People can improve their culinary skills via his masterclass or simply indulge in some delicious mango flavoured dining during the staging of the festival.

In addition to that, the mango lovers can also take “Nevis Mango Fest” in a video showing how much fun they’ve had at any Nevis Mango Festival for a chance to win free VIP tickets which will be valued at EC$500 this year’s event.

The winner will be determined by a number of likes and will be announced in their story. The finest restaurants in Nevis will celebrate the beloved fruit, the mango by infusing it into unique, once-in-a-lifetime dishes and cocktails.

On Friday, July 5th, Mango Mania will begin which will be one of the most popular events: the bartender and mixologist competition.